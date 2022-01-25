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Martin Armstrong - US Government's Bitcoin, Repo Market
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117 views • January 25, 2022
3:53 Ross Clark Interview - Bitcoin
1:48 Laura Lynn Interview - Bitcoin
1:48 Laura Lynn Interview - Repo Market - Europe Bankrupt noone wants their sovereign debt
This is the entire plan behind the Covid con. All countries are bankrupt and need the excuse to default/declare bankruptcy.
3 clips, 7-minutes 19-seconds.
Links:
armstrongeconomics.com
rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson
bitchute.com/channel/qhSecs7vRAwP/
1:48 Laura Lynn Interview - Bitcoin
1:48 Laura Lynn Interview - Repo Market - Europe Bankrupt noone wants their sovereign debt
This is the entire plan behind the Covid con. All countries are bankrupt and need the excuse to default/declare bankruptcy.
3 clips, 7-minutes 19-seconds.
Links:
armstrongeconomics.com
rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson
bitchute.com/channel/qhSecs7vRAwP/
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