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ECOCIDE: 1080 Poison
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56 views • May 21, 2020
Ecocide: destruction of the natural environment, especially when deliberate.
Watch lawyer, Sue Grey's full testimony, including the opening of the Commission of Inquiry into the ITNJ Weaponisation of the Biosphere https://commission.itnj.org
Watch lawyer, Sue Grey's full testimony, including the opening of the Commission of Inquiry into the ITNJ Weaponisation of the Biosphere https://commission.itnj.org
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