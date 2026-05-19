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🚨 President Trump just dropped this video of a Nigerian pastor speaking over SLAUGHTERED CHRISTIANS in Nigeria, and says "watch what's next"
"No games!"
47 has just ordered a strike on an Islamist in Nigeria
"THEY ARE KILLING CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA."
"Tell Trump to save our life in Nigeria!"
And it seems MORE is coming 👀
47 just got back from China and is going off! I voted for this!
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