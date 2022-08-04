"The Pushback" - A World Wide Rally for Freedom | Oracle Films Trailer

"I Won't Back Down" - Five Times August | "The Pushback" Oracle Films (unofficial trailer)



"On March 20th 2021, exactly one year after governments around the world introduced unparalleled restrictions on the lives of their citizens, a world wide rally for freedom was held..." I edited this together using clips from the film "The Pushback" by Oracle Films which you can and should watch now on Odysee.com. I think it's a supremely important documentary, especially if you haven't been paying attention to worldwide events outside of mainstream news.

The song is a version of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" I recorded a few years ago. I found it appropriate to pair with the footage here. Enjoy. #lockdown #freedom #protest