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Refining the Bride - God is Removing Idols - Nov 28 - Dec 4, 2021 (podcast)
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The Lord gave us a word for November 29th that He will have a spotless Bride. That word inspired this podcast, which is about idolatry and the Lord stripping away the idols from our lives.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
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