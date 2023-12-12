Assange Is Guilty Of Journalism With Kevin Gosztola | MSOM Ep. 892

Journalist and author “Guilty Of Journalism: The Political Case Against Julian Assange” joins the show to talk Wikileaks, Assange, 2024 and beyond.





Check Out More of Jason Bermas Below:













https://rumble.com/TheInfoWarrior













https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas













Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version of this episode below!













Don’t Let the Mainstream Media Control the Narrative – Join AMP INSIDER





Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!













When You Subscribe Now + You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/













SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING AMP NEWS!





It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.













Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!





https://bit.ly/KirkElliottPhD-Bermas













GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:





https://goldcare.com/Bermas













Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at:





https://rbls.us/NoToxins













To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666













Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at:





http://MSOM.GetAnAnnuity.com













To Purchase ASEA products Go To: https://shopasea.com/AMPNews





For ASEA information text Bridgette at 662-255-4971 to sign up for the free Q and A.













Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:













Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews













“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS













Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com













Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.













CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY













Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)





Nationwide Local Channels





Thousands of Movies & TV Series





Stream on up to 5 devices at a time





No Contract & No Hidden Fees





Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com