Wake Up! 9/11 - QUEBEC'S INVOLVEMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a long episode talking a lot about the Catholic Church, and the Jewish connection but primarily highlights QUEBECNEWYORK on a banner facing the North on the North Bridge connected to Tower 1. It was completely visible from multiple angles but one videographer walks into the scene after tower 2 has been destroyed. There's a nice wrap up to all of this at the end.