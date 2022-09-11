Create New Account
Wake Up! 9/11 - QUEBEC'S INVOLVEMENT
Wake Up! Productions
Published 2 months ago

This is a long episode talking a lot about the Catholic Church, and the Jewish connection but primarily highlights QUEBECNEWYORK on a banner facing the North on the North Bridge connected to Tower 1. It was completely visible from multiple angles but one videographer walks into the scene after  tower 2 has been destroyed. There's a nice wrap up to all of this at the end.

zionismcatholic churchtwin towersseptember 11september 11thendssept 11quebecquebecnewyorknorth bridge

