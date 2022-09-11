Wake Up! 9/11 - QUEBEC'S INVOLVEMENT

This is a long episode talking a lot about the Catholic Church, and the Jewish connection but primarily highlights QUEBECNEWYORK on a banner facing the North on the North Bridge connected to Tower 1. It was completely visible from multiple angles but one videographer walks into the scene after tower 2 has been destroyed. There's a nice wrap up to all of this at the end.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.