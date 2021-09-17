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US MILITARY IS BEGGING VETERANS TO GO BACK ON ACTIVE DUTY IF THEY AGREE TO TAKE THE DEATH JAB FIRST [2021-09-17] (VIDEO)
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213 views • September 17, 2021
US MILITARY IS BEGGING VETERANS TO GO BACK ON ACTIVE DUTY IF THEY AGREE TO TAKE THE DEATH JAB FIRST [2021-09-17] (VIDEO)
Since so many active duty and reserve military are refusing the unlawful orders to take the Death Jab (that is coming down from the Communist Globalists through their Treasonous puppets Biden and Austin), the DOD is begging Veterans to come back into the military "but" ONLY IF THEY GET THE DEATH JAB first. Here is his response to the traitors to the US, he tears up this request just like DEMONrat Nancy Pelosi did in the Joint Session of Congress when she tore up President Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address. Currently one-third to one-half of the US Military is suing the US Government and the Illegitimate Biden Administration for trying to force the Death Jab into them. Biden is threatening to Dishonorably Discharge all military that refuse his UNCONSTITUTIONAL UNLAWFUL orders.
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Since so many active duty and reserve military are refusing the unlawful orders to take the Death Jab (that is coming down from the Communist Globalists through their Treasonous puppets Biden and Austin), the DOD is begging Veterans to come back into the military "but" ONLY IF THEY GET THE DEATH JAB first. Here is his response to the traitors to the US, he tears up this request just like DEMONrat Nancy Pelosi did in the Joint Session of Congress when she tore up President Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address. Currently one-third to one-half of the US Military is suing the US Government and the Illegitimate Biden Administration for trying to force the Death Jab into them. Biden is threatening to Dishonorably Discharge all military that refuse his UNCONSTITUTIONAL UNLAWFUL orders.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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