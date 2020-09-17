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911 - WTC Building 7 demolition - from 23 different angles
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93 views • September 17, 2020
911 - WTC Building 7 demolition - from 23 different angles
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
At 5:20pm on 09/11/2001 WTC7 a 47 Story building was demolitioned
in standard free fall form after all of it's core support structures
were blown/cut at almost the same time. Notice the kink in the middle
of the building to ensure less damage to surrounding buildings.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
At 5:20pm on 09/11/2001 WTC7 a 47 Story building was demolitioned
in standard free fall form after all of it's core support structures
were blown/cut at almost the same time. Notice the kink in the middle
of the building to ensure less damage to surrounding buildings.
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