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Christmas Parade 12-23-2019 Local Neighborhood
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7 views • December 24, 2019
To show you Christmas is alive and very well. Many in the neighborhood put this on each year. At a time when communists assault Christians calling for their destruction, even the Soros installed Pope and Soros owned Christian Magazines. Look where this is happening by American families. In Southern California.
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