DR. ANDY KAUFMAN | EPISODE 29 | CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS

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Today's podcast is an episode that I have been eagerly waiting to record for a while. I finally got Andy Kaufman, M.D., to do an entire interview devoted to the history, indications and safe use of one of the cheapest and most effective medicines ever discovered: the amazing turpentine. Tune in and learn where to get turpentine, what to use it for, how it works and how it can help you and your family with difficult medical problems. This is an episode you won't want to miss.
All the best,
Tom