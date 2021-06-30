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DR. ANDY KAUFMAN | EPISODE 29 | CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS
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224 views • June 30, 2021
Dr.TomCowan


Today's podcast is an episode that I have been eagerly waiting to record for a while. I finally got Andy Kaufman, M.D., to do an entire interview devoted to the history, indications and safe use of one of the cheapest and most effective medicines ever discovered: the amazing turpentine. Tune in and learn where to get turpentine, what to use it for, how it works and how it can help you and your family with difficult medical problems. This is an episode you won't want to miss.

All the best,
Tom
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cancerdetoxdiseaseinfectionpneumoniadr cowandr andy kaufmanturpentinedrtomcowan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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