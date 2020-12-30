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Catherine Austin Fitts Full Interview Planet Lockdown Coronavirus Covid-19 Masks Quarantine Pandemic
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332 views • December 30, 2020
Catherine Austin Fitts Full Interview Planet Lockdown Coronavirus Covid-19 Masks Quarantine Pandemic
This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.
It was conducted as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Catherine's analysis can be found at:
https://home.solari.com
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Catherine Austin Fitts (born 1950) is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush. She has widely written and commented on the subject of public spending and has alleged several large scale instances of government fraud.
Credit :
The interview was done as apart of a full length documentary under production called Planet Lockdown and released in advance for those interested in learning more.
The site for the film is PlanetLockdownFlim.com
https://huffduffer.com/rcb/597406
This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.
It was conducted as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Catherine's analysis can be found at:
https://home.solari.com
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Catherine Austin Fitts (born 1950) is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush. She has widely written and commented on the subject of public spending and has alleged several large scale instances of government fraud.
Credit :
The interview was done as apart of a full length documentary under production called Planet Lockdown and released in advance for those interested in learning more.
The site for the film is PlanetLockdownFlim.com
https://huffduffer.com/rcb/597406
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