Genesis | Pt. 28 God Knows

Join Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer at Sheridan.Church in Tulsa, OK
Sermon notes:
Genesis 25:19-34
Esau was short-sighted
He could not see the bigger picture but only the immediate need
He made the need bigger than what it actually was
"I want it now"
God Is My Source
In our desire to have something now we will often go find other sources who will give us what we think we want when we want it
When you go to anyone or anything to meet your needs, you will end up with regret
5 minutes of instant gratification can lead to 5 years of regret
The pressures of life causes us to seek provision
You can run to sex, work, toxic people or God
You have to reach the place where you realize that God is my source
The Lord is my Shepherd and I shall not want
If you’ve discovered that God is your source why don’t you let give him thanks
Think about this: why did Esau not run to his father?
Don't judge Esau too quickly though
How often do we run to other people or things before we run to our Father?
We will run to so many things before we run to God who is literally our Source
God has what you need because He is what you need
Sometimes God will allow something to dry up to remind who that He is your source
Remember when God told Elijah go hide at the Kerith Ravine
While at Kerith in a drought God promises to provide
Where God guides He always provides
God provides supernaturally during the drought with the brook & ravens
Elijah gets comfortable with this provision and things change
1st Kings 17:7-9
When the brook dries up we don't run to other sources we look to God
The same God who had ravens and a broom at Keith has a widow at Zarephath
When a source that God was using dries up that doesn’t mean God has forgotten you
The Bible says, "The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want."
Because the Lord is my Shepherd that’s why I shall not want
That means not only does God provide for me but He knows what I need
We think we know what we need, but sometimes it's a want and not a need
Not everything we want is good for us
I am so glad for the times I wanted something I did not need that God protected me from my desire
God knows what I need
God is my source today, He will be my source tomorrow
Esau could not see the value of his birthright over the pressure of the immediate need that he made bigger than what it was
Philippians 4:10-13
