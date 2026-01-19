🔥Under Javier Milei, Argentina has extended state benefits to Israeli nationals, while Patagonia has increasingly turned into a refuge for former IDF soldiers - The Grayzone, clip

🔥🇦🇷 Under Javier Milei, Argentina has extended state benefits to Israeli nationals, while Patagonia has increasingly turned into a refuge for former IDF soldiers seeking to shield themselves from potential Gaza war crimes prosecutions.

As wildfires rage across the region, journalist Sebastian Salgado has pointed to past incidents, recalling accusations that Israeli settlers were responsible for setting fires in Patagonia.

Video: The Grayzone

