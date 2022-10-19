Create New Account
The Secret History of Law and Humanity - Ken Scott Gemstone University
An interview with Kenneth Scott - founder of Gemstone University by Seal Josephson of Nexus TV on Zoom Boom - Window On The World.

https://www.gemstoneuniversity.org/

Get your copy of Gemstone's World Overview https://www.gemstoneuniversity.org/overview-of-the-world-system.html

Become Truly FREE: https://www.gemstoneuniversity.org/master-plan.html


Dyann is a publisher and advisor to men.

I like bringing you these alternative videos because I've learned so much from them. If these videos are published here it's because I follow up on what they are saying and take action and believe you might be interested as well.

Contact the below email...

*I'm always open to collaborations*

Sensual Blog for Men - https://thebodyhouse.biz
Contact Dyann – [email protected]


