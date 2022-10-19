The Secret History of Law and Humanity - Ken Scott Gemstone University

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An interview with Kenneth Scott - founder of Gemstone University by Seal Josephson of Nexus TV on Zoom Boom - Window On The World.
https://www.gemstoneuniversity.org/
Get your copy of Gemstone's World Overview https://www.gemstoneuniversity.org/overview-of-the-world-system.html
Become Truly FREE: https://www.gemstoneuniversity.org/master-plan.html
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