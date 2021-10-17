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HERE IS THE EVIDENCE - Sars cov2 has NEVER been isolated - its a GLOBAL LIE!
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320 views • October 17, 2021
HERE IS THE EVIDENCE - Sars cov2 has NEVER been isolated - its a GLOBAL LIE!
So many doctors, virologists and scientists have confirmed sars cov 2 do NOT exists but DUMB ASS SHEEPLE only believe govt propaganda, wear muzzles & line up for death shots. I hope they will go extinct ASAP as THEIR obedience & lack of critical thinking is the main reason of our enslavemnt and devastation of our world - I no longer care about them, braindead, disgusting morons.
Compilation of several videos proving there is NO covid – all these videos can be found in full in my playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/34a2264e-d306-47b5-a466-9ce6f44cb07a?index=1
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/85b9024f-a12b-43a5-af4a-52cfdd90385e
So many doctors, virologists and scientists have confirmed sars cov 2 do NOT exists but DUMB ASS SHEEPLE only believe govt propaganda, wear muzzles & line up for death shots. I hope they will go extinct ASAP as THEIR obedience & lack of critical thinking is the main reason of our enslavemnt and devastation of our world - I no longer care about them, braindead, disgusting morons.
Compilation of several videos proving there is NO covid – all these videos can be found in full in my playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/34a2264e-d306-47b5-a466-9ce6f44cb07a?index=1
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/85b9024f-a12b-43a5-af4a-52cfdd90385e
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