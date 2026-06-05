THE FIGHT FOR RAW MILK & WHAT RFK JR. CAN DO ABOUT IT

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Raw milk advocate Max Kane shares how raw dairy became a turning point in putting his degenerative Crohn’s disease into remission. Fresh off a meeting with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Max lays out why raw milk, regenerative agriculture, and local food systems are becoming a national movement.