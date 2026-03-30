Sanchez Effect March 30 2026

March 30, 2026

rt.com



Original Title: ‘Hasn’t Trump said that he is going for regime change, and he is not talking to us?’ – Iranian Ambassador to Russia



Description:



As the US-Israeli war against Iran rages on, all signs point towards a looming American ground invasion. In this episode of RT’s Sanchez Effect, Rick talks to Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali. The envoy didn’t hesitate to pour cold water on Donald Trump’s grand claims of military and diplomatic success. According to Jalali, Iranians are eager to meet American soldiers face to face and fight a war like real men, since Washington’s forces currently just firebomb Iran from the air and fly away. Even though the diplomat does not want to see US soldiers die, he said that if they come, many will leave in coffins.



Also in this interview, he told how the American people are the victims of Trump’s terrible decisions and the Israeli lobby’s influence. That’s as the US president has grown desperate in the face of military failure and Tehran’s unwavering position, announcing negotiations that have not even happened, according to Iran. Watch the whole exclusive interview here on RT International or on Bitchute ‘ricksancheztv’.