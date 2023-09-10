Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prince Andrew Accused of Sexually Abusing Children in Ukraine
The Prisoner
While everyone was distracted by the mainstream media’s latest news cycles, Prince Andrew was accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy during a diplomatic visit to Ukraine earlier this year.

TV9 News India reports Jeffrey Epstein’s close friend Prince Andrew was part of the delegation that visited the war-torn country during British Foreign Minister James Cleverley’s visit earlier this year.

But rather than reporting on the credible allegations coming out of Ukraine against Prince Andrew, the media have done everything they can to cover up the scandal, protect the abusers and ensure the global child sex trafficking network, which is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year, remains an open secret.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

ukrainechild traffickingpizzagateprince andrewepsteinelite pedophiliaadrenochrome labsvip pedophiles

