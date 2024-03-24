Create New Account
Scientific Proof of Christ's Crucifixion and How He Suffered - Explaining the Faith, Fr. Chris Alar
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on March 23, 2024


Surprisingly, many people still believe that Jesus was not actually crucified on a cross or suffered as much as we are told. What does the actual scientific proof say about it? What really happened to Jesus on the way to Calvary? Fr. Chris Alar explains.


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Keywords
christcrossjesuschristiancatholiccrucifixionsufferingcalvaryfr chris alarexplaining the faith

