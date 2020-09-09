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BREAKING: ASTRAZENECA VACCINE TURNS WOMAN INTO GIMP - LOSS OF HANDS AND FEET - TESTING ENDS
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322 views • September 09, 2020
Matthew KJV (audio): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6ENt...
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Research: Project ZYPHR - CLADE X - Crimson Contagion - Event 201 - Dark Winter - Wuhan Institute of Virology
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SUPPORT RON JOHNSON FOR PRESIDENT AT: https://www.patreon.com/STFNews
GET A METER IF YOU WANT TO LIVE... CHECK OUT THE EMF 390 HERE: http://stfnreport.com/product/emf-390/
VOLUNTEER FOR STFN FIELD DUTY at: [email protected] or https://twitter.com/jonrohnson
videos will be archived to our bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/STFN/
Research: Project ZYPHR - CLADE X - Crimson Contagion - Event 201 - Dark Winter - Wuhan Institute of Virology
Shared from and subscribe to:
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs152rb_PU7LuxzwZ4SpbjA
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