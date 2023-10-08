Create New Account
September 12: President of Iran on how they will use the $6 Billion. Buyen lied.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2150 Subscribers
Shop now
80 views
Published Yesterday

On September 12th the President of Iran talked about how they would use the money.

Our government is now claiming that it was only to be used for humanitarian purposes.


Share this so there is no confusion about the $6 billion that Biden just unfroze for Iran.

https://x.com/mazemoore/status/1710713081276277011?s=20



Keywords
iranbiden sells out6 billion usd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket