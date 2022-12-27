⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, December 27, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (27 December 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, artillery strikes at enemy's manpower and hardware concentration areas near Peschanoye (Lugansk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles.





💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, units from the 11th Territorial Defence Brigade have been neutralised near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ Over 40 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, units from the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been neutralised within a successful offensive operation of Russian forces.





◻️ Up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 7 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, complex shelling at enemy units near Prechistovka and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups.





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 1 AFU reserve command post 80th Airborne Assault Brigade near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 67 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 89 areas.





💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system has been detected and destroyed near Netaylovo along with its crew that had shelled residential areas in Donetsk. Another M-777 artillery system has been destroyed near Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region).





◻️ 1 Uragan and 2 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) have been destroyed near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ 2 Ukrainian 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems have been destroyed at their firing positions near Krasnogorovka and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ 4 Msta-B and 2 D-20 howitzers have been destroyed near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novogrigorovka (Kherson region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Olginka, Guselskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Peremozhnoye (Zaporozhye region).





◻️ In addition, 2 Uragan MLRS have been intercepted near Kostogryzovo (Kherson region), and 3 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radiation missiles near Debaltsevo (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 352 airplanes and 192 helicopters, 2,734 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 air defence missile systems, 7,267 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 947 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,729 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,779 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.