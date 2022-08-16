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0815-2022—How Does GANS Differ From GaNS …And A Warning?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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132 views • August 16, 2022

Lynn Schmaltz discusses some information out of past history where GANS when interpreted means Garden, a protective area in a certain culture.  And, does plasma water made from GaNS--Gas in the Atomic Nano Solid State—set up protective areas?  Also, hear an unusual Warning.

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warningplasma energygansgas in the atomic nano solid statespecialsheavenly thunderboltplasma energy protection
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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