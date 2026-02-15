BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
HORROR: Pharmakeia of Babylon behind transgender shooter's massacre in Canada!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
688 followers
2
183 views • 2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Press for truth & The War Against You

Great reporting from my fellow Canadian, Dan Dicks, who clearly shows how transitioning drugs or pharmakeia of Babylon (the great whore, the roman catholic church) is making the whole nations mad in Revelation 18:23.

Revelation 18:23 speaks of the woman or the Babylonian Roman Catholic church deceived the whole world. How? “...for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived”. Sorceries are linked to pharmakeia according to Strong's Concordance 5331.

Pharmakeia is linked to the use of medicine, drugs or spells. Another word for spells is enchantment whereby Roman Catholics have a great admiration towards their church buildings and cathedrals. They are enchanted by them.

Sorcery is also connected with IDOLATRY or idols and graven images, through the seduction of idolatry or idols. Inside any Roman Catholic church building you will find idols and graven images...or sorcery. How strange that the second commandment of God against graven images or idols in Exodus 20:4-6 does NOT appear in the MODIFIED version of the ten commandments of the Roman Catholic church. 

