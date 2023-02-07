Apocalypse now: Has the 'False Prophet' infiltrated the Church?

John-Henry Westen
Feb 6, 2023
A rare prophecy delivered by St. Francis of Assisi — in which he speaks of the appearance of an apostate anti-pope — will leave you shocked and wondering if we are indeed living just moments before the appearance of the “fiery red dragon."
According to St. Francis, “Someone who is not canonically elected and is infected with heretical wickedness” would be “raised to the papacy.” Has the false prophet now infiltrated the Church? What can be done about it, and what happens next? Has the 'False Prophet' infiltrated the Church?
