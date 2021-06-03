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CDC Spreads Lies as Interest Rates Rise
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100 views • June 03, 2021
Gerald Celente of https://trendsresearch.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the medical tyranny lies of the CDC, as interest rates rise ahead of economic collapse.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b813957b24b9636ca583af
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b813957b24b9636ca583af
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