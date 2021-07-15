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SHIDOSHI DICK SEVERANCE -- GRAB DEFENSE
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95 views • July 15, 2021
This volume takes the Kihon Happo to the next level. Shidoshi Severance demonstrates techniques to counter the eight basic Kihon Happo techniques. Every technique has a counter, and every counter has a counter!
Produced in 2009 by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
Produced in 2009 by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
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