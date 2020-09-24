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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 24 September 2020
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24 views • September 24, 2020
Need to Know (24 September 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Rebecca Carnes of Newtown, CT. Breonna Taylor Grand Jury decision sparks rioting (What a shock!) Burisma truths about to rock Joe Biden’s campaign world. Coney Barrett latest. Tiny Mike Bloomberg pays for Florida felons to vote. Biden continues drop in polls. Pfizer Chief Science Officer says Covid-19 pandemic is over. Dance to the MAGA.
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