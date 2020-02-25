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Temporal Markers: Are We There Yet? | Bends of Light
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3 views • February 25, 2020
"We cannot tell you the time of our arrival, only to give you markers by which to plot the course of things. The changes will occur in rapid succession." Read more from the League of Light about markers appearing now and soon, measuring important points on our journey toward reunion and wholeness as a planetary body.
Bends of Light: Conscious Comments through the Lens of Nine is a blog featuring commentary from Maryann Rada, author and liaison for the Pleiadians of Taygeta and others with in the League of Light.
Get the PDF list at the original article here: https://maryannrada.com/bends-of-ligh...
See the drawings featured on this video:
Map of war: https://ninespath.com/nine/notebooks/...
Pleiadian light language symbols: https://ninespath.com/nine/notebooks/...
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe or just send a token of appreciation. Support the work on ko-fi.com 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Music credit: "Guests from the Farthest End" by Synthaurion ©Synthaurion/Tomasz Mochol CC by-SA
Bends of Light: Conscious Comments through the Lens of Nine is a blog featuring commentary from Maryann Rada, author and liaison for the Pleiadians of Taygeta and others with in the League of Light.
Get the PDF list at the original article here: https://maryannrada.com/bends-of-ligh...
See the drawings featured on this video:
Map of war: https://ninespath.com/nine/notebooks/...
Pleiadian light language symbols: https://ninespath.com/nine/notebooks/...
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe or just send a token of appreciation. Support the work on ko-fi.com 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Music credit: "Guests from the Farthest End" by Synthaurion ©Synthaurion/Tomasz Mochol CC by-SA
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