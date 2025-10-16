Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Dr. Kevin Barrett | Gov’t Shutdown,PeaceDeal,Chicago Chaos | 10.16.25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The government shutdown has dragged on for 16 relentless days, and the turmoil in Washington shows no signs of easing. From jaw-dropping Democrat ultimatums to court rulings freeing violent offenders with mere probation, the headlines are bursting with issues that hit every American where it hurts. Today, we slice through the madness, delivering raw, unvarnished truth about the D.C. power plays—and what they mean for you, your loved ones, and our country. Expect bold insights, startling revelations, and practical takeaways the mainstream media dares not touch.
Joining us is our special guest, Dr. Kevin Barrett, a seasoned journalist, author, and global media voice, ready to tackle the nation’s most pressing questions. From the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire to the tangled web of foreign influence gripping U.S. leaders, Dr. Barrett unpacks the hidden stories elites work to bury. Prepare for an intense exploration of geopolitics, election integrity, and the forces molding our world—and why every viewer needs to grasp their impact. This is your chance to hear the unfiltered reality.
We’re also diving into critical domestic crises—ICE enforcement breakdowns in Chicago, illegal immigration turmoil, and the unyielding battle against government corruption. Plus, we’re arming you with real steps to fight back, including joining our fax blast to Congress to demand accountability and overhaul. This isn’t just a news rundown—it’s a meeting place for awareness, action, and empowerment. Tune in today, because the fate of our republic hinges on citizens who won’t be silenced!
Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann
Support the Untamed Sponsors!
#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com
Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of
the Untamed family.
https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new
Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!
Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!
Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna
Products
Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW
Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!
Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help