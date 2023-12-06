Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Decentralize.TV - Episode 24, Dec 6, 2023 - Kevin McGary from EVERY Black Life Matters talks about decentralized CULTURE and local leadership
channel image
DecentralizeTV
234 Subscribers
57 views
Published Yesterday

Kevin McGary joins Decentralize TV to discuss decentralized leadership, culture, fatherhood, meritocracy and more. McGary is the founder of Every BLM (EveryBLM.org) and is the author of, "DEI in 3D." His organization conducts corporate training events across America and teaches universal dignity for life, meritocracy and the freedom to think.

Keywords
freedomlibertyblmblacksculturepeaceparentingdivisionleadershiptolerancerace warsdecentralizationmeritocracymeritfatherhoodinclusivityblack liveskevin mcgary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket