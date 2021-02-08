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The Death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia | True News
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454 views • February 08, 2021
Antonin Scalia was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan, and was the longest-serving justice on the court, having taken his seat on Sept. 26, 1986. Justice Scalia is famous for his application of constitutional originalism and opposition to “legislating from the bench.”
"The Constitution that I interpret and apply is not living but dead, or as I prefer to call it, enduring. It means today not what current society, much less the court, thinks it ought to mean, but what it meant when it was adopted." – Judge Antonin Scalia
Justice Scalia was discovered dead on February 13th, 2016 in Texas - and conspiracy theories spread as many pondered the massive impact his absence could have on the future United States.
What kind of impact will this have on upcoming Supreme Court cases? Will President Barack Obama be able to appoint a new Supreme Court Justice in the remainder of his presidential term? This presidential election just became more consequential – as now it’s a fight for the soul of America.
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"The Constitution that I interpret and apply is not living but dead, or as I prefer to call it, enduring. It means today not what current society, much less the court, thinks it ought to mean, but what it meant when it was adopted." – Judge Antonin Scalia
Justice Scalia was discovered dead on February 13th, 2016 in Texas - and conspiracy theories spread as many pondered the massive impact his absence could have on the future United States.
What kind of impact will this have on upcoming Supreme Court cases? Will President Barack Obama be able to appoint a new Supreme Court Justice in the remainder of his presidential term? This presidential election just became more consequential – as now it’s a fight for the soul of America.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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