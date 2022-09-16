SURRENDER, FIGHT, OR PRAY – Beth shares an excerpt from her book (in progress) along with part of the latest issue of “Voice of the Patriot – A Special Message to Christian America.” That issue is available, free of charge, upon request: CSC Talk Radio, PO Box 73, California, MO 65018. Or call 573-796-2166.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.