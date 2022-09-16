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SURRENDER, FIGHT, OR PRAY – Beth shares an excerpt from her book (in progress) along with part of the latest issue of “Voice of the Patriot – A Special Message to Christian America.” That issue is available, free of charge, upon request: CSC Talk Radio, PO Box 73, California, MO 65018. Or call 573-796-2166.