Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MIAC lIVE! 2/2/2023 A New ICE AGE ?
117 views
channel image
ADAPT 2030 | Solar Minimum
Published Yesterday |
Donate

David DuByne and Ransom Godwin [email protected]


Help the Show and Help Yourself:


Eton – HAND CRANKED FRX3+ Emergency NOAA Weather Radio, Phone Charger https://amzn.to/3DgUCBZ


11.4" Folding Survival Hand Saw

https://amzn.to/3wAMWGU


HydraLight (3 Pack Mini Emergency LED Flashlight Water Powered

https://amzn.to/3Di3yqN


Professional Emergency Survival Gear and Equipment Tools for Road Trip, Hurricane, Hiking, Hunting, Disaster Camping, Adventures https://amzn.to/3HuMX5A


Long Term Storable Foods www.foodwithadapt2030.com


HempLucid offers much more than just CBD products

https://glnk.io/jlj3w/oilseedcrops


David DuByne and Ransom Godwin [email protected]


Help the Show and Help Yourself:


Eton – HAND CRANKED FRX3+ Emergency NOAA Weather Radio, Phone Charger https://amzn.to/3DgUCBZ


11.4" Folding Survival Hand Saw

https://amzn.to/3wAMWGU


HydraLight (3 Pack Mini Emergency LED Flashlight Water Powered

https://amzn.to/3Di3yqN


Professional Emergency Survival Gear and Equipment Tools for Road Trip, Hurricane, Hiking, Hunting, Disaster Camping, Adventures https://amzn.to/3HuMX5A


Long Term Storable Foods www.foodwithadapt2030.com


HempLucid offers much more than just CBD products

https://glnk.io/jlj3w/oilseedcrops

Keywords
foodagricultureenergyeconomydavid dubynemini ice age conversations podcastcrop lossesgrowing foodnew eraadapt 2030food pricessolar system changeseconomic cyclescivilization cycleplasma petroglyphscivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextimmediate outlooksurvive and thriveinsight and analysisinformed decisionshistorical cyclescrop shortageswheat shortage 2023

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket