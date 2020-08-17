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The president of Tanzania didn't trust the World Health Organization
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180 views • August 17, 2020
John Magufuli, May 3, 2020
The president of Tanzania didn't trust the World Health Organization, so he had fake test samples sent to labs. He took samples from papaya fruits, sheep, goats, birds and other things. Most of them came back positive for corona.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-tanzania-tests/africa-disease-centre-rejects-tanzanias-allegation-that-its-coronavirus-tests-faulty-idUSKBN22J1FO
The president of Tanzania didn't trust the World Health Organization, so he had fake test samples sent to labs. He took samples from papaya fruits, sheep, goats, birds and other things. Most of them came back positive for corona.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-tanzania-tests/africa-disease-centre-rejects-tanzanias-allegation-that-its-coronavirus-tests-faulty-idUSKBN22J1FO
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