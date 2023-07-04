You Will Not See This In The Government Sponsored Media.
The riots across France have reached unprecedented levels of vandalism, arson & violence.
The riots are now spreading from France to Belgium & the rest of Europe.
Migrants in Belgium are beginning to burn and loot Belgian cities, home to Muslims who complain of discrimination, unemployment & lack of opportunity.
Biden's unchecked Mass Immigration Will Destroy the USA, be prepared.
Stolen elections have consequences.
https://twitter.com/Ohio_buckeye_us/status/1675499888656695296
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.