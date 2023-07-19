Culture War | Moms on a Mission Appear on His Glory | California Parents Advised to Flee to Protect Their Children | Real Love is Speaking the Truth

Today, the Moms visit with Jenness White, from His Glory, to discuss the new bill in California that demands that parents affirm their child’s gender choice or the state can remove that child from the home. They continue the conversation and discuss how real love is speaking the truth, not affirming a lie.





