Real Friends?

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16 views • May 19, 2020
Can we reconcile the loving implications of the ecumenical movement with the idea of apostasy in the church? Must we compromise belief in order to build the kingdom of heaven? In an effort to promote full obedience to Jesus, we take a deeper look at the parable of the wheat and tares. Learn how you can love as God loves and still not compromise faith.
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