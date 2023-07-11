Create New Account
Daily Dose: 'Facebook Censorship' with Dr. Peterson Pierre


AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Facebook Censorship' (Ep. 2236- 7.10.2023). The Real Story of Good Health.



Source: https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/zuckerberg-establishment-asked-to-censor-covid-19-posts-that-ended-up-being-true_5325410.html

Keywords
first amendmentmainstream mediafacebook censorshipdaily dosebig tech platforms

