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Nullification Wasn't Invented by Thomas Jefferson
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70 views • February 05, 2021
While some people may believe that Thomas Jefferson invented the doctrine of nullification - because he called it the “rightful remedy” for acts outside the Constitution - he was merely reiterating long-held views on the limits of government power, and strategies to resist them when he drafted the Kentucky Resolutions of 1798.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 5, 2021
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 5, 2021
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