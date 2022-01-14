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ΑΦΥΠΝΙΣΗ, ΣΤΡΟΦΗ ΠΡΟΣ ΤΟ ΦΩΣ.... ΝΙΚΟΛΑΟΣ ΑΝΑΞΙΜΑΝΔΡΟΣ
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74 views • January 14, 2022
"Η ψυχή μας ξέρει... Ξέρει.. και τι έρχεται και τα πάντα... Ο νους δεν μπορεί να συνεργαστεί ακόμα....
Με το να αναλωνόμαστε κάθε μέρα με το κακό που υπάρχει στη γη, το μόνο που κάνουμε είναι να ρίχνουμε τις συχνότητες πρώτα τις δικές μας και μετά όλων των άλλων με τους οποίους διαδρούμε...."
Με το να αναλωνόμαστε κάθε μέρα με το κακό που υπάρχει στη γη, το μόνο που κάνουμε είναι να ρίχνουμε τις συχνότητες πρώτα τις δικές μας και μετά όλων των άλλων με τους οποίους διαδρούμε...."
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