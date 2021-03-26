Trailer Shen Yun Performing Arts

Shen Yun is a nonprofit. For 5,000 years a divine culture flourished in the land of China. Humanity’s treasure was nearly lost, but through breathtaking music and dance, Shen Yun is bringing back this glorious culture.



The audience often gasps at the projection images even before the performers take the stage. Because they aren’t familiar with Chinese history, the image and the tales told through dance are completely new.



The dancers were choreographed cleverly on a program of small story performances, presenting a combination of music, dance, acrobatics and aesthetics in glorious array. The performers who made up the dancing company dazzled; the men with their precision and athleticism, the girls with gentle beauty and grace.



They all captivated with their energy and technical brilliance. Many loved the ‘sleeves of grace’ in which ‘gentle maidens glide with dainty steps, their silken sleeves trailing through the air in ethereal patterns. They certainly did paint as promised, a picture of ‘serene delight’.