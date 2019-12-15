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Lies, Lies, Lies (XXX4)
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36 views • December 15, 2019
Lies, Lies, Lies
Another X-erpt from the
X-is-Actor-X-mas-Calendar
(XXX4)
Duration: 20 min
——————————————————————————————
Credits:
——————————————————————————————
! SUPPORT MY WORK ! (or leave a tip?)
https://www.PayPal.Me/TETsTruthTube
Thank you so much :)
Enjoy the videos, and God bless you!
————————————————————————————--
Tags:
#FlatEarth #CrisisActor #FalseFlag
—————————————————————————————
Showlinks:
Full XXX calendar 2018 on Bitchute:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4m2A...
—————————————————————————————
Thank you for watching :-D
Please Like, Share & Subscribe!
☮Peace & Love💖
TET (Tom)
—————————————————————————————
Contact:
zeTETic Truth Tube - Main Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/zeTETicTrut...
TETs Truth Tube - Facebook (Group)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TETtube/
TETs Truth Tube - Twitter
https://twitter.com/TETsTruthTube
zeTETic Truh Tube BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zete...
E-mail:
[email protected]
—————————————————————————————
The X-is-Actor-X-mas-Calendar:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/9Mo...
————————————————————————————
Thank you for watching :-D
Like, Share & Subscribe, if you want!
☮Peace & Love💖
TET (Tom)
—————————————————————————————
Contact:
zeTETic Truth Tube - Main Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/zeTETicTrut...
TETs Truth Tube - Facebook (Group)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TETtube/
TETs Truth Tube - Twitter
https://twitter.com/TETsTruthTube
zeTETic Truh Tube BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Fw5m...
E-mail:
[email protected]
—————————————————————————————
FAIR USE STATEMENT
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner.
This material falls under the category of what is believed to be FAIR USE in accordance to the United States Copyright Act of 1976, Code 17 Section: 1a, 1b and 2 which states:
Fair use for:
1 a) Educational, and non-profit purposes.
This material is for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, and is being distributed without profit, as this channel does not monetize any videos, hence believed to be fair use. All music and video rights belong to the respective owners.
1 b) Transformative or derivative work.
This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and/or criticism. Transformative work basically means giving it a different meaning than the original.
2) Nature of Copyrighted Work
The second fair-use factor considers whether the copyrighted work includes a creative element. According to the Copyright Act, courts must examine “the nature of the copyrighted work, while recognising that some works are closer to the core of intended copyright protection which garner only limited protection.
The use must be productive and must employ the quoted matter, in a different manner, or for a different purpose from the original.
If on the other hand the secondary use adds value to the original,
if the quoted matter is used as raw material, transformed in the creation of new information, new aesthetics, new insights, and/or new understandings -this is the very type of activity that the fair use doctrine intends to protect for the enrichment of society.
Another X-erpt from the
X-is-Actor-X-mas-Calendar
(XXX4)
Duration: 20 min
——————————————————————————————
Credits:
——————————————————————————————
! SUPPORT MY WORK ! (or leave a tip?)
https://www.PayPal.Me/TETsTruthTube
Thank you so much :)
Enjoy the videos, and God bless you!
————————————————————————————--
Tags:
#FlatEarth #CrisisActor #FalseFlag
—————————————————————————————
Showlinks:
Full XXX calendar 2018 on Bitchute:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4m2A...
—————————————————————————————
Thank you for watching :-D
Please Like, Share & Subscribe!
☮Peace & Love💖
TET (Tom)
—————————————————————————————
Contact:
zeTETic Truth Tube - Main Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/zeTETicTrut...
TETs Truth Tube - Facebook (Group)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TETtube/
TETs Truth Tube - Twitter
https://twitter.com/TETsTruthTube
zeTETic Truh Tube BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zete...
E-mail:
[email protected]
—————————————————————————————
The X-is-Actor-X-mas-Calendar:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/9Mo...
————————————————————————————
Thank you for watching :-D
Like, Share & Subscribe, if you want!
☮Peace & Love💖
TET (Tom)
—————————————————————————————
Contact:
zeTETic Truth Tube - Main Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/zeTETicTrut...
TETs Truth Tube - Facebook (Group)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TETtube/
TETs Truth Tube - Twitter
https://twitter.com/TETsTruthTube
zeTETic Truh Tube BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Fw5m...
E-mail:
[email protected]
—————————————————————————————
FAIR USE STATEMENT
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner.
This material falls under the category of what is believed to be FAIR USE in accordance to the United States Copyright Act of 1976, Code 17 Section: 1a, 1b and 2 which states:
Fair use for:
1 a) Educational, and non-profit purposes.
This material is for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, and is being distributed without profit, as this channel does not monetize any videos, hence believed to be fair use. All music and video rights belong to the respective owners.
1 b) Transformative or derivative work.
This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and/or criticism. Transformative work basically means giving it a different meaning than the original.
2) Nature of Copyrighted Work
The second fair-use factor considers whether the copyrighted work includes a creative element. According to the Copyright Act, courts must examine “the nature of the copyrighted work, while recognising that some works are closer to the core of intended copyright protection which garner only limited protection.
The use must be productive and must employ the quoted matter, in a different manner, or for a different purpose from the original.
If on the other hand the secondary use adds value to the original,
if the quoted matter is used as raw material, transformed in the creation of new information, new aesthetics, new insights, and/or new understandings -this is the very type of activity that the fair use doctrine intends to protect for the enrichment of society.
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