AI, Insolvency, and Population Reduction

Is economics driving health policy? This segment connects government debt, automation, AI labor replacement, and demographic shifts—suggesting a broader framework behind global decision-making. A provocative take on money, machines, and who gets left behind.
#AIRevolution #EconomicTruth #FutureOfWork #FullInterview
