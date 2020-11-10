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Scorched Earth Assault on Our Liberties & Families | Alex Newman
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127 views • November 10, 2020
In the first phase, they called liberty & preparedness-minded people or homeschoolers “unsocial.”
In the second phase, those of us who bridled at lockdowns and unconstitutional mandates were labeled “heartless haters.”
The third phase will bring an all-out frontal assault on faith, family and freedom, declaring that we are “threats,” and that our rights to free life, liberty, property, free speech, and even our parental relationship to our children are granted by the state and can be withdrawn by the state.
Alex Newman, Foreign Correspondent for The New American, author, journalist, and founder of LibertySentinel.org, returns to Liberty and Finance / Reluctant Preppers for a rapid-fire expose of the elite forces that are reshaping our lives, and to deliver a message of hope for the immediate difference we can make, starting within our own homes and families today.
Download free PDF on Coronavirus in The New American:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/email-signup-giveaway
See Alex Newman in his earlier interviews here on this channel!
——
Does the Government Own Your Children? | Alex Newman
https://youtu.be/l9Alut3iFgA
If the Banks Buy Everything, What Happens to Us? | Alex Newman
https://youtu.be/Y-u8rmI_9Ik
==================================
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==================
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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
In the second phase, those of us who bridled at lockdowns and unconstitutional mandates were labeled “heartless haters.”
The third phase will bring an all-out frontal assault on faith, family and freedom, declaring that we are “threats,” and that our rights to free life, liberty, property, free speech, and even our parental relationship to our children are granted by the state and can be withdrawn by the state.
Alex Newman, Foreign Correspondent for The New American, author, journalist, and founder of LibertySentinel.org, returns to Liberty and Finance / Reluctant Preppers for a rapid-fire expose of the elite forces that are reshaping our lives, and to deliver a message of hope for the immediate difference we can make, starting within our own homes and families today.
Download free PDF on Coronavirus in The New American:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/email-signup-giveaway
See Alex Newman in his earlier interviews here on this channel!
——
Does the Government Own Your Children? | Alex Newman
https://youtu.be/l9Alut3iFgA
If the Banks Buy Everything, What Happens to Us? | Alex Newman
https://youtu.be/Y-u8rmI_9Ik
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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