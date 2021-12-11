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MRS - Making Revelation Simple - The Key to Reading Revelation
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91 views • December 11, 2021
This is a condensed version of a series of eight thirty minute videos called Making Revelation Simple. In this video we will look at the structure of the Book of Revelation and focus on finding the key in Revelation itself, that tells us how to read and understand the Book of Revelation. The full set of videos can be found by searching on "Making Revelation Simple" or by searching for the "3Woes Channel".
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