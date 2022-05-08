VP Of Pfizer Arrested Following Release Of 1000’S Of Damning Documents...Faces Potential Of Life In Prison

I have found evidence of this on several different sites, I cannot however confirm this report. It has been up and down several times on YouTube. One channel I found it on in India has been completely deleted.

I would say take this with a grain of salt.



It is on twitter, but is that a trap for fake news? Maybe putting out a false story to make Elon look bad and play some twisted game? Don't know.



A Canadian newspaper ran with this story and now that story has been deleted. The the very fact that this has been and is being severely repressed may indeed mean something. I hope it turns out to be true, but I have no confidence in our judicial system what so ever.

Source: MithChronicler

Some backstory on this:

Rady Johnson, the executive Vice President of Pfizer, has been arrested at his home and charged with multiple counts of fraud by federal agents. He was taken into custody and is awaiting a bail hearing. This comes as 1,000s of classified documents from Pfizer were released, showing the true risks of the experimental vaccine.



As a result of Rady’s arrest, the hashtag #pfizerdocuments has started trending on Twitter. Multiple celebrities are now calling for other employees at Pfizer to be arrested.



Since joining Pfizer in 1994, Rady held multiple high level positions in the company. Rady previously lead the Regulatory Law practice group as well as the Corporate Regulatory and Healthcare Law Audit functions.



There are reports that 1,223 people died within the first 28 days after taking the Pfizer jab. There are reports that the vaccine killed all the animals during the trial. A judge has granted a media blackout on request of Rady’s lawyers, and Google is suppressing search results. Rady faces life in prison if convicted.



As a result of Rady’s arrest, the hashtag #pfizerdocuments has started trending on Twitter. Multiple celebrities are now calling for other employees at Pfizer to be arrested. Twitter has started censoring this article. To fight back against censorship, send a report to Twitter, and tell them this link is safe.