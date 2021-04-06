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Newt Gingrich goes SCORCHED EARTH on Joe Biden for his Disgraced “Jobs” Plan
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80 views • April 06, 2021
The Political Insider reports, Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is speaking out this week to blast Joe Biden for his “American job killing tax plan,” describing it as “a tax increase bill masquerading as an infrastructure bill.”
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