Hateful Liberal of the Week 8: CNN

In the most appalling episode of this series I've done so far, CNN authors an article titled "Uganda Parliament passes Bill Criminalizing Identifying as LGBTQ, imposes death penalty for some offenses" on March 22 2023.
CNN has a long history of awful behavior, like the times they sent one of their minions to stalk and harass Joseph Mercola, yelling at him that he was a murderer for selling healthy supplements, to provide just one example, but this is a whole new low even for them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.